New counselling service opens

A new counselling service is due to open its doors at The Sidings in Lisburn on March 24.

Emerge Counselling Services is a new and much needed charitable organisation coming to the centre of the city but serving the Greater Lisburn area.

Executive Director Samantha Evans explained: “We are offering one to one counselling, a crisis walk-in centre, a crisis telephone hotline, befriending and training to everyone within the Greater Lisburn area.

“With a recent surge of suicides in our community we have listened to the public asking for help in this ever growing crisis.

With Horizons family group and Stars Lisburn mental health awareness and suicide prevention group aligning with Emerge Counselling Services we aim to provide a centre for anyone in crisis.

“Emerge will be led by a group of qualified counsellors from the Lisburn area who are willing to offer their services as volunteers.

“We currently have vacant volunteer roles within our Charity and are seeking individuals for admin/reception, counselling students and fundraisers.

“Although Emerge is primarily focusing on suicide and self-harm prevention we will be offering our services for all mental health issues.”