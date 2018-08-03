Motoring fans gear up for exciting Supercar event at Friends

Motoring fans will be revving up for ‘Ferraris at Friends ­‐ A Day of Supercars and Super Cars’ on Saturday September 1 at Friends’ School Lisburn, for a rare opportunity to see some of the world’s most exclusive cars.

Among the 17 gleaming Ferraris lined up for the event will be a tailor made, world unique gold coloured Ferrari 488 GTB.

The show­‐stopping LaFerrari Aperta will be on display, as will the stunning F12 TDF.

For fans of vintage models, the car that is often cited as the world’s first super car – a 1979 Ferrari F40 ­‐ will also be on show.

The day long event in aid of rugby development at Friends’ School will also feature a range of other eye catching super cars, with interest already generated from Land Rover Owners NI and Ireland, Specialist Cars from Charles Hurst, Minis in Northern Ireland and VW Northern Beetle and Bus Owners Club.

Among many activities planned across the day, at 4pm ‘the big rev up’ of all engines will take place. Then at 6pm to close the event, all exhibitors are invited to join the grand parade which will see a convoy on all the event vehicles through Lisburn City Centre.

Rugby coordinator at Friends’ School, Ivor Monaghan, said: “It is great to have supportive parents in our school community who are willing to help with an event such as this. The Ferraris will be a massive attraction but the whole day promises to be a great motoring spectacle for everyone. If you have a “pride and joy”, bring it and if you haven’t, come along and enjoy the day.”

Owners of cars, bikes, trikes, tractors or indeed anything with a wheel are being invited to participate, as planning has just got underway.

Interested parties can register at www.friendsschoollisburn.org.uk/ferraris

Gates open to the public at 12noon with the event running until 6pm. Gates open for exhibitors at 9.30am. Admission is £5 per adult and £2 per child. Refreshments and other entertainment will also be available.

For further information visit www.friendsschoollisburn.org.uk/ferraris