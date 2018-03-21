Ministry and praise at Lisburn CWU Mission Hall

A meeting of Ministry and Praise will take place this Saturday at Lisburn CWU Mission Hall in Market Street.

The ministry will be brought by Rev. Thomas Martin, minister of Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church and the Church’s Male Testimony Choir will be bringing several messages in song.

The choir are presently preparing to participate at an Easter Monday Convention which is held annually at the Martyrs Memorial Free Presbyterian Church, Ravenhill Road, Belfast.

The congregation at Lisburn CWU will get a foretaste of their repertoire on Saturday evening, accompanied on piano by Choir Leader Miss Elizabeth Campbell.”