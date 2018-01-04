Mayor praises local honours recipients

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Tim Morrow, has congratulated all the local people named in the 2018 New Year Honours List.

Five locals have been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to their community in a variety of fields, including sport, music and youth work.

Margaret McDonald BEM, President of 40th Dunmurry Girls' Brigade.

They are: Jack Beattie, Honorary President of Lisburn City Swimming Club, for services to the development of sport in Lisburn; Stephen Chapman, a senior drum major from Hillsborough, for services to music in Northern Ireland; Robert Fisher from Hillsborough, for services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service Pipes and Drums Band; William James Keith Fleming from Lisburn, for services to young people through the Church Lads’ and Church Girls’ Brigades and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme; and Margaret McDonald, president and former captain of 40th Dunmurry GB (Dunmurry Presbyterian Church), for services to young people through the Dunmurry Girls’ Brigade and to the community in Lisburn.

Meanwhile, Margaret Ann Shields from Dromore, an Administrative Assistant, Ministry of Defence, has been awarded the MBE for services to defence.

Congratulating all the recipients, Councillor Morrow said: “I was delighted to learn that a number of locals have been named in the New Year Honours List.

“With over 100 people from Northern Ireland being honoured, we are fortunate to have so many great people in our community getting the recognition they deserve. It is encouraging to see their achievements being rewarded with such a prestigious accolade and what a wonderful start to a new year.”

He added: “To each of the recipients I would like to say a personal thank you for everything you do for your local community. Whether it is for sport, music, the voluntary sector or community groups, your commitment and significant contribution is to be admired and I hope that you take great joy and pride in making the New Year Honours List.”