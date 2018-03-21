Mayor praises local community after village scoops another Ulster in Bloom Award

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has said it was delighted to see Hillsborough announced the winner of the 2017 Large Village category in the latest Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards.

The annual horticultural competition officially recognises the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

Speaking at the 2017 awards ceremony and launch of the 2018 competition, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Tim Morrow said: “The success of Hillsborough in winning floral awards over the last number of years is testament to the strong working partnership between the council and the community groups within Hillsborough.

“Months of work went into the preparation of last year’s floral displays. However, it was not only our flowers that helped us win gold, it was also the participation of the local community, young and old, and this is very much appreciated.

“Everyone within the Hillsborough community should be proud of these achievements.”

He continued: “Hillsborough is one of the most historic and beautiful villages in Northern Ireland and it is simply gorgeous when in full bloom. Preparations have already begun for the 2018 competition and we look forward to engaging with the Hillsborough community.”

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, added: “I am delighted to see Hillsborough Village announced as winners in the Large Village category again this year, following on from previous successes in 2016 and 2014, and Silver Gilt in 2013. In 2016 it also won the Heritage Award, which is presented to the finalist that best demonstrated outstanding commitment to the ongoing care and development their local heritage.

“I’m very pleased to see the talent of the council’s Parks & Amenities Team recognised at the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards again this year.”

Speaking at the awards, Translink Chairman Frank Hewitt said: “As we approach the 40th year of the competition, it’s wonderful to see Translink Ulster in Bloom go from strength to strength with all 11 councils participating in the 2017 competition.

“Both Translink and Ulster in Bloom are committed to developing a more attractive and sustainable society with an emphasis on environmental care. Our winners demonstrate a true Ulster in Bloom ethos with their dedication, skill and enthusiasm to improve their local environment and delight so many local people and visitors to their area.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is organised by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA).

Alderman Arnold Hatch, President, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, said: “As your Local Government Association, NILGA represents, promotes, sustains and improves local government on behalf of all councils and the competition helps us, as NILGA, councils and councillors, to focus on improving the quality of life for citizens right across the region, while also enhancing our cities, towns and villages. For everyone involved, Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrates the successes that can be achieved when we all come together to take pride in the places where we live and work, and together, create a better environment for everyone to enjoy.”

With preparations already under way for the 2018 Translink Ulster in Bloom competition, the council’s Parks & Amenities Team are continuing to work to ensure local parks and green spaces are as attractive as possible for residents and visitors alike.