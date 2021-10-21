Mayor and FM unveil new Royal Hillsborough sign

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin and First Minister Paul Givan MLA unveiled the new Royal Hillsborough signage with pupils from Beechlawn School.

Council officers worked at speed to install the new signage on Thursday morning following the presentation of the Letters Patent at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday.

Mayor Martin outlined the significance of the new signs: “The unveiling of our new Royal Hillsborough sign is yet another step on our Royal Hillsborough journey and an important part of the celebrations.

“I wish to thank my council colleagues for making sure this important sign was erected promptly following the presentation of the letters patent just yesterday.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin and First Minister Paul Givan MLA are joined by pupils from Beechlawn School at the unveiling of the new Royal Hillsborough signage.

“The village now proudly presents its new name. The new sign represents a new chapter and I look to the future with hope and optimism that we will continue to see Royal Hillsborough play an important role in Northern Ireland’s future.”

Addressing the children from Beechlawn School who had gathered for the occasion, First Minister, Paul Givan, MLA said: “The award of Royal Status to Hillsborough is a significant moment in history and it is fitting that you, the young people of the village are here to share in it with us today as we unveil the new sign.

“This is your village, your home, where you learn and grow at school. You are part of something special.

“I hope you will remember forever the day that your village became Royal Hillsborough.

“You are the future generation and I have no doubt that you will benefit greatly from all the positive impacts that Royal Status brings.”

Principal of Beechlawn School, Dr Joanne Atkinson spoke on behalf of the children.

She said: “As a school in the heart of the Royal Hillsborough community, we feel privileged to have been involved with the many events and initiatives to celebrate the new Royal Status.

“It means so much to the children to be part of something so important, they feel so special and I am very proud that our school can say we played our part.