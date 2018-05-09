Marathon effort in memory of Jessica raises more than £600 for good cause

A group of friends came together on Monday to take on the Belfast City Marathon Relay in memory of Lisburn girl Jessica Farr, who passed away two years ago after battling Crohn’s disease.

Jessica was diagnosed with Crohn’s - a long-term condition that causes inflammation of the lining of the digestive system - at the age of 16.

The talented music student developed complications associated with her condition and sadly passed away in July 2016 at the age of 19.

The relay team was set up by Jessica’s aunt, Louise Thompson, to raise funds for Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Team ‘I’d Rather Run a Bath’ - Louise and her husband Kris, along with their friends Neil and Jill Gray and Joanne Hamilton - completed the 26.2-mile course in less than four-and-a-half hours.

Their marathon effort raised more than £600 for the charity, which is working to find a cure for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Louise and her teammates have thanked all those who sponsored them, helping to raise such a fantastic sum for such a great cause.