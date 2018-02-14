Local projects hit the funding jackpot

More than £884,000 of National Lottery funding was invested in the Lagan Valley constituency during 2017, new figures have revealed.

A total of 27 National Lottery grants were awarded in the area last year, providing a vital boost to arts, sports and heritage projects alongside community groups helping those most in need.

Local organisations to benefit from the funding included Atlas Women’s Centre in Lisburn, which received £8,440 to run community learning programmes to improve mental health and wellbeing; LCC Community Trust’s More than Food project in Lisburn, which got £85,000 to provide volunteering opportunities and support people using food bank services; and Community Circus Lisburn, which received £16,000 towards its annual arts programmes.

All local projects that have received National Lottery funding now have the opportunity to enter The National Lottery Awards 2018 - the annual search for the public’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

Award winners’ will receive a £5,000 cash prize and recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

To enter a project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or call 0207 293 3329. Entries must be received by midnight on April 6.