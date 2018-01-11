Local Holocaust Memorial Day event

Lisburn City Library will mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2018 with a staged reading by Ad Hoc Theatre Company on Tuesday January 23 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm.

This staged reading is based on the play by Aby Mann and dramatises the Nuremberg trials, incorporating actual footage from Buchenwald and Belsen concentration camps.

Norma Millar, Service Development Manager with Libraries NI explained: “Libraries NI is proud to support Holocaust Memorial Day. We hope that many people will come along to the event in Lisburn City Library to keep alive the memories, stories and more importantly the never to be forgotten lessons.”

The event in Lisburn City Library is open to the public and admission is free. To book a place contact the library on telephone 028 9266 9345 or email lisburncity.library@librariesni.org.uk.

For more information about Holocaust Memorial Day, go to http://hmd.org.uk