Local girls in the running for Miss Northern Ireland title

Five local girls are in the running to be crowned the next Miss Northern Ireland.

Katharine Walker (23), a nurse from Hillsborough (Miss Horatio Todd’s); Rebecca Barnes (18), a student from Lisburn (Miss Banbridge); Megan Walker (21), a tax advisor from Lisburn (Miss Gillies); Megan Morgan (18), a beauty therapist from Lisburn (Miss North Coast) and Yasmin Graham (19), a student from Crossgar (Miss Walsh’s) have all made it through to the grand final of this year’s Insanity Tan-sponsored pageant.

All 26 finalists recently took part in an intense induction session in preparation for the contest finale, which will take place on May 28 at the Europa Hotel, Belfast.

The boot camp, coordinated by ACA Models, was designed to prepare the ambitious beauties for the final ceremony where one lucky contestant will win the much-coveted Miss Northern Ireland crown.

The finalists, who were selected by judges during a three-month nationwide search, received mentoring from the current Miss Northern Ireland Anna Henry and former winners including Alison Clarke, Leanne McDowell, Catherine Jennings, Judith Grey, Angela Mountstephens, Gayle Williamson and Judith Lancaster.

The gala final will be hosted by former Miss Northern Ireland and television presenter Zoe Salmon and UTV presenter Marc Mallet.

The winner will receive an extensive prize package worth thousands of pounds including an all-expenses paid trip to Miss World, a Fiat 500 car from Donnelly Group, a new designer wardrobe from Rosie’s Closet and beauty treatments throughout the year.

For ticket information call 028 9080 9809 or log on to www.missnorthernireland.co.uk