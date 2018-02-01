Local firm joins forces with charity

Lisburn firm Tech Europe, who specialise in tyre repairs and services, manufacturing, marketing and distributing into Europe, Middle-East and Africa, have recently announced that TinyLife is one of their chosen charities for 2018.

TinyLife provides practical advice, emotional support and gives a helping hand to families who have a baby in a neonatal intensive care unit, with their network of Family Support Officers in every neonatal unit across Northern Ireland, ensuring parents receive optimum support in hospital, at home and within the community.

As a charity, TinyLife depend on charitable giving to continue their important work and are delighted to receive this important support from Tech Europe.

Tech Europe chose TinyLife after their Store Manager Graham received support from the charity following the birth of his son. “My son Ollie arrived into the world 13 weeks earlier than expected, at the Royal Maternity Hospital weighing only 2lb 4oz,” explained Graham, “He was quickly whisked away to the Neonatal ICU and remained in the Royal Hospital for a total of six months.

“TinyLife were amazing throughout this difficult time. They were constantly visiting us and Ollie, offering support and liaising with hospital staff to ensure we were always kept up to date. We cannot thank TinyLife enough for all their loving care.”