Lisburn steel company shows way forward in manufacturing sector

Lisburn-based KME Steelworks, the firm which recently secured a Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce High Growth Business of the Year award, recorded a 22% growth rate during 2017. The growth follows new sub-contract business with existing clients Sandvik and Moffett and securing new customers such as CDE, Conveyortek and Kingspan.

Directors Seamus Murchan and Jason Quinn say they had expected tough trading conditions during 2017 due to increasing steel price and potential Brexit related issues.

“Our growth strategy is based on quality assured service and products and the best client relationship management we can deliver,” says Mr Murchan. “The growth of KME from 13 employees in 2013 to the current 66 is a clear illustration of how significantly quality and care factors into success.

“The year was tough nonetheless and we want to extend our thanks to our customers for their loyalty and continued custom. We also thank our dedicated workforce for their commitment to providing a quality customer service.

The 2017 figures continue a trend showing 23% growth year on year since 2012.

“2018 promises to be no less challenging as we plan with the support of Invest NI for further significant investment in plant, equipment, training and recruitment of more staff. We are on track to continue on the growth path particularly in the areas of precast mould design and manufacture for the construction industry and in sub-contract steel fabrication.”

KME Steelworks notably created the steel formwork for the foundations of the new Wear Crossing bridge at Sunderland due to be completed in 2018.