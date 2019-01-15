Lisburn play parks gets £620,000 boost

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is progressing the upgrade of play facilities within six of its play parks.

Speaking at the Queen Elizabeth II play park. one of the parks that will be refurbished, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, Alderman Paul Porter said he was delighted the refurbishment had been given the go ahead.

“I have worked hard to make sure the parks of the area receive a boost and it is great to see work commencing in the six play parks that have been identified for upgrading,” said Mr Porter.

“Children’s play facilities are so important within local communities and the Council is keen to invest in the best facilities to enable creative play and promote physical exercise.

“This improvement project is part of an overall programme of work where the Council is investing in excess of £600,000. This confirms our commitment to providing communities with high quality leisure and recreational facilities.

“In the interest of health and safety it will be necessary to restrict public access to some of the play parks during the works so we would ask for your patience and understanding at this time.

“We will keep the public updated on the progress of the play parks and I hope that each community will look forward to seeing the end results which will benefit so many people.”

The other refurbishment works will take place at play parks in Hillhall, Lambeg, Moat Park, Edgar Avenue and Colby Park. All of which have either commenced or due to commence during January or February.