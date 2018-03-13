Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir take part in ‘Celebrate St Patrick’ concert

Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir took part in a recording of a ‘Celebrate St Patrick’ concert at the magnificent St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh last Saturday afternoon (10th March).

The Lisburn choir joined with ten other choirs from all over Ireland to celebrate St Patrick in words, music and dance.

Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir pictured prior to entertaining visitors at Hillsborough Castle in September 2015. Included are Kirsty Orr (Director) and Joan Houston (Assistant Director).

The concert producer and conductor was John Anderson and this unique event and joyous celebration of the most celebrated saint in the world, will be shown on Satellite TV and the internet on St Patrick’s Day.