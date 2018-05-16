Lisburn GP celebrates title success with Pep

A Lisburn GP who is a huge Manchester City fan got the chance to celebrate his team’s title success with the man who masterminded it.

Dr Clive Patterson was flying home from Southampton on Sunday when he bumped into City boss Pep Guardiola at the airport.

Dr Clive Patterson with Pep Guardiola.

Clive and his fellow members of the Lisburn Manchester City Supporters Club had been in Southampton to watch their team’s final league game of a record breaking season.

He had to leave early due to work commitments and that’s when the chance encounter with the Man City boss occurred.

Lisburn club members travel over for games at various points in the year, but join together for the annual club trip, usually towards the end of the season.

They couldn’t have picked a better game as a last minute goal ensured that Manchester City were not only Premier League winners but record breakers with 100 points.