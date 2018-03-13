Lisburn cleric sent to prison, but for a good cause

Dean Sam Wright of Lisburn Cathedral experienced life behind bars yesterday after being locked up in Belfast’s Crumlin Road Gaol.

Together with accomplices Roy ‘The Musician’ Totten from Glenavy and Neville ‘Cruncher’ Jones from Lisburn, Sam ‘The Dean’ Wright was sentenced to some time behind bars.

Dean Sam Wright of Lisburn Cathedral checks out his cell.

People will be relieved to hear that there was no suggestion of any criminality. All three were locked up in ‘The Crum’ to raise funds to help build a toilet block for the children of Andrew McAvoy Primary School in Northern Uganda.

Thanks to the generosity of friends and supporters, the ‘Lisburn Three’ were able to raise sufficient sponsorship to pay for their release on bail. All three were however warned about their future conduct!

Donations to fund the project are still welcome and can be made online at

https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/samwright3

A team of young adults from Lisburn Cathedral is planning to travel to Uganda with local charity Abaana this summer.

The team will be working across a range of Abaana’s projects, which includes helping in the construction of the new toilet block, holding three-day holiday bible clubs for primary school pupils, and working with street children living ‘rough’ on the streets of Kampala.