Lcoal dentists hit the dancefloor

Dental staff turned budding ballroom dancers from Lisburn have swapped their scrubs for sequins and raised a glittering £1,351 for Make-A-Wish.

Gordon Hughes, Practice Manager, and Stephanie Davidson, a dental nurse from Lisburn Bupa Dental Centre, part of Bupa Dental Care, underwent 12 weeks of intense training, before competing in the dancing extravaganza, ‘Bupa does Strictly’.

The one-off glittering event, hosted by Q Radio’s Ryan A, was launched to raise vital funds for Bupa Dental Care’s nominated charity, Make-A-Wish. It saw ten couples from Bupa’s dental practices attempt to jive, tango and cha-cha their way to becoming Northern Ireland’s most nimble dentist.

Gordon Hughes, Practice Manager and one of the dancers representing Bupa Dental Care Lisburn said: “We have had such a good time preparing for this event and tonight has been the icing on the cake. We’re so glad so many people turned out to support us and raised a lot of money for Make-A-Wish We’ll never forget this experience.”

Bupa patients and supporters could sponsor each couple in the run-up to the event, and attendees voted with their wallets by sponsoring the couple they wanted to take the trophy. In total, the event raised an impressive £26,800 for the charity.