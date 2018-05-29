Kevin braves the shave for cancer charity

Lisburn man Kevin Kirkham MBE has had his hair and beard shaved off to raise funds for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Explaining what motivated the fundraising drive, Kevin said: “Like most people, I have had a number of people close to me who have been affected by cancer but when my fiancé, Meta was diagnosed with cancer, Friends of the Cancer Centre provided amazing support to her and I during her treatment regime.

Kevin Kirkham pictured outside The Man Shack, Lisburn after his head and beard shave to raise funds for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“I know that by supporting Friends of the Cancer Centre I will be giving something back and helping other families affected by cancer.”

Kevin’s head and beard shave took place at The Man Shack, The Square, Lisburn on Wednesday, May 30.

People can still support his fundraising effort by making a donation on his JustGiving page - www.justgiving.com/Kevin-Kirkham-BraveShave (click here).

“I would like to thank Kevin and Meta for choosing to support Friends of the Cancer Centre,” said Claire Hogarth, Fundraising Manager for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“When a loved one has been diagnosed with cancer, there is so much to think about, so to decide to grow a beard and his hair, and then get sponsored to have it shaved off is fantastic and I hope that local people will make a donation to Kevin’s fundraising. The money raised will make a very big difference to the lives of patients and their families right across Northern Ireland.”

Friends of the Cancer Centre, based in the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, is one of the leading cancer charities in Northern Ireland working to support cancer patients and their families through key projects in the areas of clinical care, patient comforts and research.

Friends of the Cancer Centre is currently funding 32 additional staff in the Cancer Centre, including doctors, nurses and researchers and the charity is committed to raising at least £5 million over the next three years to fund ongoing and new projects which will continue to support local cancer patients.

For further information about the charity, its work and volunteering opportunities call 028 9069 9393.