Jog Lisburn goes for gold at awards

Members of Jog Lisburn Running Club are celebrating after scooping two awards at the recent Lisburn and Castlereagh Sports Personality Awards.

Jog Lisburn was crowned both Club of the Year, and Head Coach, Adrian Daye, was awarded Coach of the Year.

A spokesperson for the club said: “This is testament to all the hard work, both seen and unseen, put in by a lot of people. These awards belong to everybody associated with the club. Without you we are nothing.

“Our thanks also goes to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for their continued support and for organising a wonderful evening.”

Jog Lisburn Running Club was formed in late 2013 by a group of runners who came together after taking part in a council-led Couch to 5k programme in Wallace Park.

Since the club started it has grown in numbers and maturity to the point that the ‘purple colours’ are now well recognised pounding the streets of Lisburn and surrounding areas. The club is also represented at running fixtures throughout Northern Ireland and beyond.

There are over 160 full members ranging in age from 15 to 76 and the club’s focus is on keeping it enjoyable whilst allowing each member to progress at a rate they are comfortable with. Find out more about the club online at www.joglisburnrunningclub.co.uk.