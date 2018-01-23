Ireland’s first indoor KTM electric motocross park to open in Moira

Plans are underway for the construction of a purpose-built indoor electric motocross park near Moira, using pioneering KTM Freeride E bikes to bring the off-road experience indoors.

Located close to Moria (junction 9 of the M1), E-Trax will be the first facility of its kind in Ireland, using e-bikes that have no gears or clutch, nor do they produce any noise or air pollution.

The 35,000 square foot center, due to launch in spring/summer 2018, will include raised viewing gallery, coffee bar & restaurant as well as two core tracks. The first for children as young as five, where they can come and try out the sport in a safe and controlled environment; the second will be a super-cross style, fast flowing track with banked corners, rhythm sections and table top jumps. This track has also be designed to be the first in the UK to offer MX Duals - where two riders compete against the clock and each other on identical tracks in the opposite direction.

The motocross park will be Ireland’s first certified KTM e-park. As a well-known and recognised global brand, E-Trax is thrilled to have their backing. Matt Walker, KTM, UK Managing Director said: “I’m very pleased to welcome E-Trax as a KTM Experience Partner, and we wish the venture every success. Offering the opportunity to ride the KTM Freeride E in this professionally run environment is a great way to showcase the wide range of skills of the machine and to have a great experience with the KTM brand. Both new and more experienced riders will be able enjoy the KTM Freeride E’s abilities throughout the year, and given Northern Ireland’s passion for motorcycling, we expect that E-Trax will thrive in the community.”

Catering for kids parties, corporate events, team building, club meetings, and stag/hen parties, as well as experienced motocross riders who are looking for additional ride time, the centre is aiming to become a destination hub for all things motocross.

Company Directors Gareth George and Kyle Rainey said: “We are keen to create a unique all-weather indoor facility that will give everyone the opportunity to experience riding an off-road motorcycle in a fun, informal, yet controlled manner. With Northern Ireland’s world class track at Desertmartin, and international road races like the Ulster GP and Northwest 200, there has always been a massive following of motorcycle sport here. Yet with limited facilities and the unpredictable weather it can be hard to find somewhere to ride. We have no intention in trying to replace great outdoor practice tracks such as Magilligan or Mid Ulster - places that we use ourselves - but to create somewhere that people can come to try it out, or practice their skills using the latest in electric motorcycle technology.”