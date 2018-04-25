In pictures: ‘Thank you for all your service’

A service of thanksgiving for the work of the emergency services and first responders took place in Lisburn on Sunday evening.

The occasion, jointly organised by the council and Christ Church Lisburn, saw representatives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland honoured during the service.

Members of the congregation and visitors heard from local first responders, who spoke about their experiences.

During the service, a collection was taken for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, which will be match-funded by the council, through the Mayor’s Office.

Mayor Tim Morrow commented: “Our emergency services have saved countless lives and supported so many more, often in times of trauma, crisis and real personal danger to their staff and crews.

“On behalf of the residents of Lisburn and Castlereagh, this evening is our opportunity to formally say thank you for all your service.”