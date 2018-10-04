IN PICTURES: Railway Street Presbyterian hosts annual BB service

The oldest BB Company in Lisburn (1st Lisburn Company Boys’ Brigade, affiliated to Railway Street Presbyterian Church, hosted the Lisburn Group Boys’ Brigade Annual Parade and Service on Sunday September 30.

The parade gathered at Lisburn Civic Centre at Lagan Valley Island where the Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin and the Mayoress Mrs Jennifer Mackin took the salute as the parade left to make its way along Queens Road and Wallace Avenue to Railway Street Presbyterian Church for the annual service.

The boys were welcomed by Railway Street BB Captain David Cleland.

Railway Street Minister and BB Chaplain, the Rev Michael Davidson, gave the address based on the theme, ‘Don’t leave it too late to come to Jesus’.

Benji Parker and Joseph Bennett (Junior Section) led the prayers and Daniel Nelson (Company Section) read the Scripture lesson.

A praise band comprising members of Railway Street BB led the singing of hymns that included the well-known BB hymn, ‘Will your anchor hold’.