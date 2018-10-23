IN PICTURES: Lisburn Chamber of Commerce hold 56th annual dinner

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce recently hosted their 56th Annual Dinner at Lisburn’s Larchfield Estate.

MC for the event was U105 presenter and Lisburn native, Denise Watson.

Chamber President, Evan Morton, welcomed over a large number of guests from the local business community to the black-tie event where Dr Rory Best OBE was the guest speaker.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP addressed members and guests and highlighted Lisburn as Northern Ireland’s top destination for employment and investment opportunities.

Mayor of Lisburn, Cllr. Uel Mackin drew the ballot prizes and a magnificent £2000 was raised on the night for the Cancer Fund for Children.

Local magician, Rodd Hogg had the audience enthralled while Fiddler Adam’s unique entertainment rounded off the evening’s celebrations.