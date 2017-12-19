Improving access to speedier broadband

Eighty-nine per cent of premises in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area now have access to Superfast broadband (download speed of 30Mbits/s or more), according to UK communications regulator Ofcom.

That’s four per cent better than the Northern Ireland-wide figure of 85 per cent.

According to figures contained in Ofcom’s Connected Nations 2017 report, 48 per cent of homes and businesses in the local area can now avail of broadband with speeds of more than 100Mbit/s, but only 17 per cent can currently get Ultrafast broadband (more than 300Mbit/s).

That figure for Ultrafast broadband coverage is well behind Belfast (85 per cent), Derry City and Strabane (44 per cent) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (38 per cent), but well ahead of the other seven local authority areas.

Across Northern Ireland, the number of homes and offices unable to get a decent broadband connection has fallen by 7,000 within a year, but some 56,000 premises still cannot get a good connection.

The report shows broadband remains worse in rural areas, where properties are often situated a long way from the telephone exchange or local street cabinet. Around 23 per cent of rural premises in Northern Ireland (53,000) are not getting basic broadband services, compared to just one per cent in urban areas.

Jonathan Rose, Ofcom Northern Ireland Director, said: “Broadband coverage is improving, but our findings show there’s still urgent work required before people and businesses get the services they need.

“We expect the picture to continue to improve on the back of a number of government funded UK-wide and regional initiatives that have and are being undertaken to improve broadband speeds, especially in rural areas.

“Everyone should have good access to the internet, wherever they live and work. So we are supporting plans for universal broadband, and promoting investment in full-fibre technology that can provide ultrafast, reliable connections.”