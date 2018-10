Come along to Maghaberry Community Centre on Saturday October 27 from 12noon until 2pm to see members of ICan Judo take part in a sponsored ‘throw-a-thon’ to raise money for the club through Cash for Kids.

The club hopes to raise £1000 through the event and donations can be made by texting ICAN to 70808.

Donations can also be made online at www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/sports-challenge-northern-ireland-2018/fundraisers/ican-judo/

Find out more about the club at www.facebook.com/iCANJUDO.