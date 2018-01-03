Hundreds left without power and roads blocked after storm hits

Hundreds of local households and businesses have been left without power this morning after Storm Eleanor brought down powerlines and electricity poles across Northern Ireland last night.

NIE Networks has said its engineers are working to restore electricity supplies to thousands of customers after gusts of over 90mph wreaked havoc across the Province.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said its staff are dealing with around 400 individual faults, including several in Lisburn and surrounding areas.

According to the Powercheck website, local areas affected by power cuts include Moira, Annahilt, Dunmurry and Aghalee.

“We’ve been working throughout the night to restore power to 20,000 customers. There are still 3,000 customers without power. Our emergency crews are working hard to get all customers back on supply,” NIE Networks tweeted.

“The damage caused by #StormEleanor includes powerlines brought down by falling trees & poles broken by the high winds. Our main incident centre in Craigavon & Local Incident Centres in NI are open & will co-ordinate the local repair process until all customers are back on supply.”

A further tweet added: “Put safety first and if you do see any trees down across powerlines or broken electricity poles, keep away and call NIE Networks immediately, call our Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.”

A number of roads in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area remain blocked due to fallen trees and/or flooding.

According to the Trafficwatch NI website, the following roads are blocked or partially blocked: Glenavy Road, Mullaghglass Road, Moneybroom Road, Tullynacross Road, Dagger Road, Ballycreen Road, Old Road, Lisburn, Brook Lodge Ballinderry, Brookmount Road, Forthill, Lisburn, Old Coach Road, Monlough Road and Ballymaconaghy Road.

For more information and updates log on to trafficwatchni.com

Urging people to take extra care on the roads, the PSNI tweeted: “Police are advising motorists to reduce their speed and exercise caution on the roads this morning. While most main routes are open, a number of minor roads are still closed due to fallen trees and other debris.”