Heavy rain causing difficult driving conditions for commuters

Police are warning motorists to slow down and drive with caution this morning as heavy rainfall has led to flooding on many roads across the east of Northern Ireland.

There have been reports of flooding on many minor roads and several main routes, while some bus services have also been disrupted, according to Translink.

PSNI Road Policing tweeted: “Morning folks. Difficult driving conditions out there due to the rain. Lots of surface water & spray. Please, slow down & keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow severe weather warning for rain for eastern parts of the Province today.

“Our yellow warning for #heavyrain has been extended to much of the east of Northern Ireland and the start time brought forward to 7-00am so really wet for the morning commute. Expect some road flooding on Wednesday,” Met Office NI tweeted.

The Hillhall road heading towards Lisburn this morning..'Photo Robert Moore