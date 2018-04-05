New dementia care peer support group for Lisburn

Community Dementia Care NI is launching a new peer support group in the Lisburn area.

The group, for people with dementia and their carers, will hold its first meeting in the coffee bar, Christ Church, Lisburn on Thursday, April 19, 1pm - 3pm.

The cost is £2 per person and a light lunch will be included.

Community Dementia Care NI - a volunteer group - aims to improve the quality of life for people with dementia across the community divide.

For more information call Una on 07752 149913 or Maureen on 07867 525453.