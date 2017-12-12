Meeting to discuss future of medical imaging services

The Department of Health is inviting anyone with an interest in the future of medical imaging services to a meeting in the Chestnut Suite, Lagan Valley Island on Thursday, December 21.

This is one of a series of public meetings being held across Northern Ireland following the launch of a public consultation on a draft Strategic Framework for Imaging Service in Health and Social Care which was developed following a clinically led regional review of imaging services in Northern Ireland.

Anyone wishing to attend on the evening is asked to be at the venue for 6.45pm to allow for a 7pm start.

Staff from the Department of Health will be on hand to provide attendees with relevant information about the format of the evening.

The meeting will give people the opportunity to put forward their views on the four main services - MRI, CT, non-obstetric ultrasound and X-rays - and ask questions. There will be a small team of senior policy officials from the department along with senior clinicians from Health and Social Care who will participate as panel members on the evening.

A number of important recommendations have been made in the draft Strategic Framework including, investment in training, workforce planning, timely referral pathways, and, information technology systems designed to provide high quality information. The recommendations are aimed at ensuring imaging services remain safe, effective and sustainable in the long term.

Everyone with an interest in medical imaging services is encouraged to have their say on the proposals and help to influence the way imaging services are planned and delivered in the future.

The ongoing period of public consultation closes on January 12, 2018.

For further information log on to www.health-ni.gov.uk/consultations or contact Helena Brown on 028 9052 2301 or email Helena.brown@health-ni.gov.uk