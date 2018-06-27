Be inspired to lose weight with Christine

Almost six years later and with a total loss of 10st 1lb Christine Young has just embarked on a new career as a Slimming World consultant at Elim Church on the Belfast Road in Lisburn.

“When asked if there was a specific event which triggered my Slimming World journey I vividly recall the day I attended my local GP’s surgery for an appointment with the practice nurse. I was asked to step on the scales, which I did. The nurse gently said ‘I’m sorry Christine but the scales don’t go high enough’. Embarrassed and humiliated, I knew I had to do something to address my weight. That moment I made the decision to join Slimming World the following week and so my life changing journey began.

“Joining Slimming World has changed me completely, how I think about food and how I cook. I cant wait to help others achieve their dreams as a consultant in my own group.”

The class runs at the Elim Church on the Belfast Road in Lisburn each Wednesday at 5.30pm or 7.30pm. For further information contact Christine on 07981 745742.