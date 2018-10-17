Have your say on car parking in Lisburn

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has commissioned a car park strategy for the 12 car parks they are now responsible for following their transfer from the Department for Infrastructure, and now you have the chance to ‘Have your Say’ on their development.

Speaking about the consultation, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, Alderman William Leathem, said: “We now have a car park strategy and action plan produced by AECOM for the future use of the car parks we are responsible for across Lisburn and Castlereagh and we want as many of you as possible to share your views.

“We are inviting you to come along to our public consultation event which takes place Thursday October 25 in the Cherry Room, Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn to learn more about the strategy which addresses the overall requirement for car parking in terms of availability, accessibility and convenience.”

At the public consultation event on October 25 AECOM will present details of the strategy at 5.30pm and again at 7.00pm. The presentations will be followed with an opportunity for questions.

The off-street car parking strategy applies throughout the whole Council area but will have a particular focus upon Lisburn City as well as Moira, Hillsborough, Carryduff and Dundonald.

For those who cannot attend the public consultation event you view the strategy and submit your views online: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LCCParkingStrategy/

The online survey is open until Sunday October 28 at 11pm.