Green light for Smyth Patterson’s city centre development

Planners have given the go-ahead for a major development at the Wardsborough Road in Lisburn City Centre.

The scheme by Smyth Patterson’s Department store in Lisburn, will transform its Wardsborough Road entrance providing a new rear entrance, customer parking and apartment block with 28 units. Internally, too, the department store will be getting a facelift.

In 2016 the company celebrated its 80th anniversary since opening in Market Square and will now embark on its biggest project for many years.

It has been confirmed that housing association, Clanmill will manage the apartment block, helping to alleviate the shortage of social housing locally and aiming to bring life back into the city centre.

Work on site is expected to commence immediately under the direction of Rapport Architects. The building contract has been awarded to Belfast company, Totalis Construction.

Colin Patterson, Director of Smyth Patterson, said: “We have been working on our development plans for almost two years and are delighted to finally receive permission to commence work.

“We believe Lisburn has a great future and are committed to doing what we can to improve this part of the city. The scheme is expected to be completed during 2019.

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce President, Evan Morton said: “We are delighted to hear that the Smyth Patterson development has been given the green light by the planning department and this is a huge boost to the local business community and is a vote of confidence for retailing in Lisburn.

It is good news the scheme is getting underway immediately and we look forward to the completion of the project which will enhance Smyth Patterson’s retail experience in Lisburn.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor Alexander Redpath said: “I am delighted that this application has received approval. Smyth Patterson’s is a hallmark of Lisburn City Centre and I welcome the investment they are making. This is a huge vote of confidence in our city centre retail. I had the opportunity to assist with the application at an early stage and can attest to the commitment of the Smyth Patterson’s to contribute to our city.

I am glad that the application incorporates both additional parking and social housing. There is a pressing need for both in Lisburn.”