Glenavy man raises funds for Air Ambulance

In August last year, when Air Ambulance NI was in its first month of service, local man Finlay McBride was supporting the charity by organising a Country Night in Glenavy.

Then again, in December, Finlay organised a Christmas Country Extravaganza in Crumlin to raise much needed funds for this very worthy charity. In total, Finlay has raised £1,775.20 and he doesn’t intend on stopping there.

Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager at the charity said: “We at Air Ambulance NI are very grateful to Finlay for all of his support. We would like to take this opportunity to thank him for this wonderful donation and we can’t wait to work with him again.

“Also a big thank you to everyone who has supported Finlay’s events.

“As our charity is in its infancy, public fundraising support is crucial, as each day we need to raise in the region of £5,500 to keep the service going. Serious or life-threatening situations can happen to anyone at any time and every day in Northern Ireland one individual finds themselves in desperate need of Air Ambulance NI. We are dedicated to delivering the very best possible patient care, so our service is often the difference between life and death, making your support so vital.”