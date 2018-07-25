‘Get well and heal’ is the message at the Lisburn health fair this year

Next month Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, in partnership with Child and Adult Therapeutic Services and Hollywood Health, is holding a free two-day Health and Wellness Fair.

The free event will be held at Lagan Valley Island on September 23 and 24 and everyone is invited to go along and share in the theme ‘get well and heal’.

Speaking at the launch of the Fair, Chairman of the Council’s Strategic Community Planning Partnership, Alderman William Leathem said: “I am excited to announce that over two days in September we will be bringing a host of experts, speakers, demos and Therapists under one roof to help people of all ages get well and heal. Nowhere else will you find so many specialists and the latest technology aimed at restoring your mind and body. I fully understand how difficult it can be to deal with poor health as I have lived with Fibromyalgia and ME for a number of years now, however, I also understand that there are non-medical routes available for healing that really do help.”

Rita McAlonan from Child and Adult Therapeutic Services added: “This is a wonderful opportunity to discover tools and techniques which can aid healing and promote your own wellbeing. I am delighted that we will have a room full of Therapists and experts showcasing the most up-to-date technology and practical advice that you can implement straight away. There will be a strong focus on improving your mental health and how to stay in good mental health.”

The free Health and Wellness Fair will feature expert talks, workshops, one-to-one consultations and you will also get the opportunity to purchase health and wellbeing products from local providers.

The fair will be open on Saunday September 23 from 1pm - 6pm and on Monday September 24 from 10am - 7pm. Entry is free, however any donations received by visitors will go to the Mayor’s Charity, Cancer Fund for Children.