Further city centre improvements planned

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has recently appointed Civil Engineering Company FP McCann as the contractor for Lisburn Linkages, the next phase of the City Centre Public Realm scheme.

The scheme will further improve the physical appearance of the gateways to Lisburn City Centre which will include the upgrading of pavements in Castle Street, Railway Street, Bachelors Walk, Antrim Street, Bridge Street and Seymour Street as part of Council’s regeneration initiative to provide a high quality attractive City Centre environment.

The Department for Communities is investing approximately £1.5 million in this project with the Council investing a further £1 million.

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee said: “The Council are looking forward to seeing the upgrade of pavements that will further enhance the `Streetscape` of the City Centre.

“This is a significant investment in Lisburn City Centre, by both the Council and the Department which will complement other public realm work already completed in the city that created a wonderful new events space where visitors enjoy the free events programme alongside the attractive water and lighting features.

“By improving linkages to other areas across the City we hope to make it a much more accessible environment. It is good to be at the stage of having an experienced contractor such as FP McCann on board and ready to start.”