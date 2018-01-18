Friends gear up for fundraising cycle

Last year friend Aaron McGlade and Andrew Hamilton, whose grandfather Thompson Crossey is well known in Half Town, decided to engage in a demanding cycle trip from Munsters home ground at Thomond Stadium, Limerick to the Stade France in Paris - a distance of some 750km.

The friends raised a total of £4000, which was split between The Alzheimers Society and Cycle 4 Sick Children.

The choice of The Alzheimers Society as one of the two charities was no coincidence, as Andrew’s Grandmother Dolly, passed away from the effects of the disease in 2016. His Grandfather, Thompson Crossey, not only looked after his Wife until her demise, but has carried out many fundraising events to support The Alzheimers Society over the years, like sell out dances in Hillsborough Orange Hall, as well as publishing books of poems that he had written, with the proceeds being passed to the Society.

Andrew commented: “My grandfather is still keen to raise funds for The Alzheimers Society. I am delighted to donate my half of the total to his chosen charity.”