Fire once again rips through Hilden Mill

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire at a 4 storey derelict building on Mill Street, Hilden, Lisburn. Firefighters were called to the incident at 3.18pm this afternoon.

“Six Fire Appliances are currently in attendance- two from Lisburn, one from Ballynahinch, one from Springfield, and two from Cadogan.

“Firefighters are likely to be in attendance at the scene for the next number of hours. We would encourage people to avoid the area, and nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed while operations are ongoing.”