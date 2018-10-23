Finlay’s fundraising total goes sky high

In August, local man Finlay McBride organised his first Community Auction at the Ballymac Hotel, to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI.

The auction was a phenomenal success with Finlay and his team raising a huge £3,315, which has been presented to the charity.

Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager, said: “We at Air Ambulance NI are very grateful to Finlay for all of his support.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Finlay and his team for this wonderful donation and we can’t wait to work with him again.

“We would also like to thank everyone who made donations to Finlay’s auction, our friends at the Ballymac for being so accommodating and to everyone who supported the event on the day. We couldn’t do it without you.

“As our charity is in its infancy, public fundraising support is crucial, as each day we need to raise in the region of £5,500 to keep the service going. Serious or life-threatening situations can happen to anyone at any time and every day in Northern Ireland one individual finds themselves in desperate need of Air Ambulance NI.

“We are dedicated to delivering the very best possible patient care, so our service is often the difference between life and death, making your support so vital.”