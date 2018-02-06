Family of Murdered Robert Flowerday ‘heartened’ by community support

The family of murdered ex-teacher Robert Flowerday have thanked the community for their support.

A service of thanksgiving for the 64-year-old retired school teacher took place on Monday in Crumlin Presbyterian Church.

A statement issued on behalf of the family read: “The Flowerday Family has been devastated by the untimely and needless death of Robert, our dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

“We are numbed by his murder, but heartened by the Crumlin community’s support and overwhelmed by the huge turnout on Tuesday night’s candlelight vigil organised and managed so thoughtfully by Townlands Boxing Club.

“To the organisers and those who came out in support, we extend a big thank you.

“To the Fiddler’s Inn which offered and served coffee, tea and sandwiches, we must thank you for your generosity and to Boyles CoachHouse we thank you for providing the refreshments after the funeral service on Monday, 5th February.

“To the PSNI Family Liaison Officers, we are truly indebted as you have guided us through these bleak times with your professional, friendly and caring support.

Thank you to so many people across the community, who have come forward with invaluable information to the PSNI to assist in their investigation.

“To everyone - friends, strangers and the whole Crumlin community - we say ‘Thank you’.”