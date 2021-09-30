No Ifs’ or Butts at Stoneyford Community allotments

Pictured are Stoneyford community residents with their new Waterbutt

Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants, encourage the community to save water and look after the natural environment.

As we all know Northern Ireland gets plenty of rain; however this rainwater has to be cleaned at the NI Water treatment works before it goes into our taps.

Using a Waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rain water and by doing so will help ensure there’s enough water for everyone now and in the future.