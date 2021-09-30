No Ifs’ or Butts at Stoneyford Community allotments
NI Water has donated a waterbutt to Stoneyford Community and Youth Association for use in their allotment gardens.
Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants, encourage the community to save water and look after the natural environment.
As we all know Northern Ireland gets plenty of rain; however this rainwater has to be cleaned at the NI Water treatment works before it goes into our taps.
Using a Waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rain water and by doing so will help ensure there’s enough water for everyone now and in the future.
Why not get water fit and try the new online water audit at https://www.getwaterfit.co.uk to see just how water wise you are and receive free water saving items such as four minute shower timers.