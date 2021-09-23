MLA calls for an end to residents’ landfill misery

The SDLP has selected incumbent MLA Pat Catney as its candidate for the next Assembly election in Lagan Valley.

Mr Catney used a members’ statement to highlight the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He told MLAs about the harrowing experiences of many constituents who were struggling to sleep as the smell from the landfill permeated their homes and made life miserable.

Mr Catney said residents could not be allowed to suffer any longer.

The Lagan Valley MLA said: “For 14 years I have been hearing from distressed constituents who have said the foul stench emanating from Mullaghglass landfill was making their lives a misery and have experienced it first hand myself. People who live five miles apart are reporting the same problems due to this landfill, from Lisburn to west Belfast.

“It’s heartbeaking to hear stories from people who cannot even sleep because this smell is so distracting. For those that do manage to sleep, they wake up with heartburn and an awful taste in their mouth. People are being forced to close all their windows and doors at the height of summer in an attempt to escape this odour and it still gets through. This cannot go on any longer, it is impacting people’s physical and mental health.