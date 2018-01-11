Lisburn volunteers sought for tree planting project

The Belfast Hills Partnership has secured funding to plant 6,500 trees and hedgerows and they were hoping that Lisburn people will volunteer to help with the ambitious environmental project.

The Partnership has been given £1.15 million by the Heritage Lottery Fund for the project as well as match funding from a number of agencies, including Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council,

A spokesperson for the Partnership said: “We need volunteers to help plant 6,500 trees and hedging plants before the end of March 2018.

“Tree planting is vital, as they not only generate oxygen and store carbon, but provide homes and food to a huge range of wildlife.

“Most of the trees to be planted this season are part of our industrial renovation project and so are being planted in quarry and landfill sites throughout the Belfast Hills. These trees will help restore these industrial sites to a more natural state.”

The planting will take place on weekday mornings from 10:30am-1pm.

To find out more and register your interest, contact Lisa at the Belfast Hills Partnership on 02890 603 466 or email lisa.critchley@belfasthills.org.