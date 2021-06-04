Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has partnered with the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland and DAERA to plant 20,000 trees at its Billy Neill MBE Country Park

The Woodland Trust launched the ‘Big Climate Fightback’ in 2019 with the aim getting 50 million more trees in the ground over a five year period.

Alderman Michael Henderson MBE, Leisure & Community Development Chairman, speaking about this initiative, said: “We are pleased to be part of the Big Climate Fightback as the council is committed to playing its part in addressing climate change.

“The trees have been planted on the surrounding high ground at the facility creating a natural amphitheatre which in time will add to the maturity of the country park.

“Natural paths have been left through the woodland for dog walkers and cross country routes.

“Woodland cover in the UK is one of the lowest in Europe and we are proud to have the opportunity to play our part in providing homes to a wealth of wildlife.

“They will play an important part in improving the biodiversity of this green space and enrich it for our mental and physical wellbeing.

“As these new trees grow they will provide shade for plants and delicate fungi and a place for birds to nest.”

Ian McCurley, Woodland Trust NI Director added: “The Woodland Trust is delighted to partner with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and DAERA at Billy Neill MBE Country Park in our Big Climate Fightback.

“This green space is such a popular spot for the local community and to be able to plant 20,000 native trees here means more for people, nature and climate.

“Trees clean the air we breathe and the water we drink and provide vital havens for wildlife. Every tree counts in our fight against climate change.”