Fly-tipping incident condemned

UUP Councillor Alexander Redpath has condemned the latest incident of fly-tipping along the White Mountain Road near Stoneyford.

A number of tyres were illegally dumped in the area sometime on Tuesday evening.

Describing the area as “a hotspot for fly-tipping”, the Killultagh representative said: “This shameful criminality is a blight on our community and risks spoiling an area of great natural beauty.

“I recently helped local community members carry out a litter pick in this area and much of their good work has been undone.

“There is a very strong community spirit in Stoneyford and the surrounding rural area, but clearly outsiders are deliberately targeting this area of countryside to dump waste.

“This results in the local council or another statutory agency picking up the bill. The refusal of the fly-tippers to deal with their own waste is hitting the taxpayer in the pocket.

“I have long argued through my role on the Police and Community Safety Partnership that greater use should be made of mobile CCTV to tackle this epidemic of fly-tipping.”

He added: “I have reported the waste to the appropriate authorities and am hopeful it will be collected soon. Local communities should not be expected to put up with this persistent nuisance which spoils the natural beauty of the area.”