Duck pond gets a makeover

The council has completed a programme of improvement works at the duck pond in Wallace Park, Lisburn.

The pond, which is home to a number of black headed gulls and mallards, was dredged and cleaned by the local authority’s ground maintenance team last month. A number of new duck houses have been installed and vegetation replaced on the island in the centre of the pond to provide shelter for the birds when they migrate to the area for winter.

“A full clear out of the pond takes place every 3-5 years with regular inspections and drain clearing happening as required in the interim,” a council spokesperson explained. “In addition to the pond refurbishment, trees at council properties which were badly damaged in recent storms or subsequently removed are being replaced as part of an ongoing programme to ensure the health of the tree stock across the council.”