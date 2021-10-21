BTO to host annual birdwatchers’ conference online for second year

This year the conference will again be online via Zoom. There is an exciting range of speakers lined up, with presentations on seabirds, volunteering, migration, Birds of Conservation Concern in Ireland and the important local sites of Lough Neagh and the Antrim Hills.

The conference costs only £5 for the two sessions and booking closes on Sunday 31st October.

Session 1: Friday 5th November, 18:30-21:30

Great Spotted Woodpecker. Picture: Edmund Fellowes

Introduction from BTO CEO - Juliet Vickery

Using tracking data to identify potential areas of human-wildlife conflict in urban areas: assessing space-use of Belfast’s urban gulls during the breeding season - Katherine Booth Jones, BTO NI

Wader conservation on the Antrim Plateau - Katie Gibb, RSPB NI

Birds of Conservation Concern in Ireland 4 (focusing on breeding waders in the Republic of Ireland) - Anita Donaghy, BirdWatch Ireland

Curlew. Picture: Amy Lewis

Censusing what you can’t see: the challenges of censusing burrow-nesting seabirds in the UK and Ireland - Kendrew Colhoun

Session 2: Saturday 6th November, 15:00-18:00

BTO NI Science and Engagement in 2021 - Katherine Booth Jones and Stephen Hewitt, BTO NI

Vagrant BTO Volunteers - Marc Vinas Alcon

Manx Shearwater. Picture: Sarah Kelman

Storm in a model: Oceanic storms and their impact on Manx Shearwaters on the Copeland Islands - Niamh Esmonde

Island Surveys and Projects - Peter Harper and Ciara Laverty, Lough Neagh Partnership

What brings a new kid on to the block? Birds play the lottery too - Anthony McGeehan

In order to participate you will need is broadband of sufficient speed to view live video, a computer with sound and ideally a webcam, or a tablet/smartphone and access to Zoom.