End of a Golden Era for Popular Lisburn Retailer

Sad news for the local economy as Jim and Lynne Conlon of Midas Jewellers on Bow Street, Lisburn, have announced the shock decision to close their popular store.

They will be holding a closing down sale starting on June 2, when valued customers will be able get their hands on some incredible bargains with up to 50% discount off all stock.

Established in Chapel Hill in 1976, Lisburn-based Midas Jewellers has been one of the city’s best loved shops for over 40 years.

Owned and run by husband and wife Jim and Lynne Conlon; it was while carving out their careers in America that Jim and Lynne got the call asking them to return and help with the business. Jim worked his way up from sales assistant, eventually taking over the business in 2006.

The couple has continued to deliver high quality brands with exemplary customer service ever since.

Over time, the business has established a loyal client base who travel from across all of Ireland as well as the rest of the UK to visit the store alongside many local families that have remained loyal for three generations.

Said Jim: “Deciding to close the business has been a very tough decision for myself and Lynne. We have loved the time spent running Midas and we’re undoubtedly going to miss our customers, many who have become friends.

“Perhaps one of our most well-known customers was the Queen’s eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips. We worked with him when he chose his own wedding band and gifts for the bridesmaids and flower girls, for his marriage to Autumn in May 2008. It was an honour to provide the ring for such a high-profile marriage, which took place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.”

The store stocks a wide range of quality brands including Thomas Sabo, Links of London, Raymond Weil, Seiko, and Hot Diamonds, with prices ranging from £50 to £50,000. With the end of the current lease, Jim and Lynne have decided that the time is right and have now reached the difficult decision to close the store.

Jim added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming customers old and new to our closing down sale, and many lucky shoppers will walk away with unprecedented bargains. All of our stock will be included in the sale including beautiful diamond and gold jewellery, watches, pearls and of course, many engagement rings. Who knows, we may see unprecedented rise in marriage proposals in Lisburn; perhaps even an engagement in the store!”

Midas Jewellers closing-down sale will incorporate hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of high-quality stock including diamond jewellery, coloured gem stones, pearls, rings, bracelets, pendants, earrings and many high-quality watch brands; all with a massive 50% discount.

The sale will commence on June 2 at 10am at Midas Jewellers, 50 Bow Street, Lisburn, Co. Antrim, BT28 1BN and continue until all stock is sold.