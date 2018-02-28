Encouraging women to be strong leaders

The council is inviting local people to attend two public events on Thursday, March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day 2018.

Both events will embrace this year’s theme of #PressforProgress.

Members of the business community are being invited to attend ‘Empowerment and Making it Happen’ at Cafe Vic Ryn from 8.45am, which will feature Helen Allen from House of Colour and Carmel McKinney OBE.

Joan Carberry and Billy Dixon will speak at an event at Bridge Community Centre (9.30am – 1.30pm), which is open to everyone.

Deputy Mayor Hazel Legge leads the council’s Ladies’ Group, formed recently to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act.

“The council is very pleased to be hosting two events to celebrate International Women’s Day and empower local ladies to remain confident in their professional relationships and celebrate the achievements of women over the last 100 years,” she said.

“In addition to the March 8 events we will be working with our partners and local stakeholders to host events which honour the women who fought hard for the rights we have today. As Deputy Mayor I am fortunate to be in the position to highlight all the good work that has been done and inspire good work to be carried out in the future.”

Council Chief Executive Dr Theresa Donaldson added: “I would encourage local ladies to register for our upcoming events on March 8 as soon as possible as they are proving popular.

“As a council we are keen to encourage women to be strong leaders and look forward to offering them the opportunity to hear from inspirational women across the Lisburn Castlereagh area.”

To register for the event at Café Vic Ryn go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/42125736211 and to register for the event at Bridge Community Centre call 028 9260 5806.