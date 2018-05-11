Wallace student honoured to meet Senator Mitchell

Wallace High School Year 8 student Max Kamalarajah recently attended a glittering ceremony at Belfast City Hall where he met one of the key architects of the Northern Ireland peace process, Senator George Mitchell.

The Senator was in Belfast for a round of engagements to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and to launch some new initiatives.

Max, accompanied by his mother Jayne, and Wallace Principal Mrs Deborah O’Hare, was a guest at the Peace and Beyond reception. Max had been highly commended in a competition organised by the British Council for his piece entitled Heavenly Peace. The British Council commissioned illustrations to accompany the work of prize winners.

Speaking after the event Max said: “It was an amazing experience to be a guest at the Peace and Beyond reception. There was lots of fancy food and I even had my photo taken with Senator George Mitchell. I have to admit that before last night I didn’t really know who he was but after hearing him talk about what Northern Ireland had been like before I was born I realised what a big deal the Good Friday Agreement had been and how because of it and people like Senator Mitchell I am able to enjoy growing up in a peaceful Northern Ireland.”