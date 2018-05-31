Robots take over Lisburn College for annual contest

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) students from the School of Computing and Engineering recently took part in the second annual RoboCon competition which was held at the college’s SPACE Campus.

Students designed and built robots to take part in a range of timed challenges to reach the finals and be crowned champions.

The students and their robots had to race to complete a task in just three minutes with the top two robots going into a grand finale. Prizes were awarded for the most innovative and most competitive robot, presented by SERC Director of Curriculum and Information Services, Dr Michael Malone and Director of Further Education at the Department for the Economy Beverley Harrison.

Winner for most innovative robot was ‘Brick’ due to the unusual sensors and level of programming used in its design. ‘Brick’ was designed by students Emmet McCartan from Castlewellan and James Morgan from Carryduff from the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Manufacturing and Electronic Engineering. Winner for most competitive robot was ‘F5’ designed by students Ross Shaw from Lisburn and Patrick Beatty from Downpatrick. Both teams were awarded on Amazon Echo Dot as their prize.